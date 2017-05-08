ALEA: Speed and alcohol factor in crash that kills Oklahoma man

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. — An Oklahoma man is dead after a single car crash Sunday night.

20-year-old Waylon Stipanovic was killed when the 2008 Nissan Altima he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

According to a release, Stipanovic was not using a seat belt, then ejected and transported to Midtown Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Troopers say the crash occurred on Alabama 14 near the 214 mile marker, roughly six miles west of Auburn.

The preliminary investigation indicates that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Alabama State Troopers continue their investigation.

