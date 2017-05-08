13 judges to hear revised Trump travel ban case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A panel of 13 appeals court judges will hear a challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised executive order targeting six predominantly Muslim countries.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says Judge Allyson K. Duncan and Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III will not hear arguments in the case Monday. Wilkinson’s son-in-law is Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall, who’s arguing the case on behalf of Trump.

It was not immediately clear why Duncan isn’t on the panel. Both judges were appointed to the court by Republican presidents.

Of the 13 judges remaining, three are Republican appointees and nine are Democratic appointees. Chief Judge Roger Gregory was given a recess appointment to the court by President Bill Clinton and was reappointed by President George W. Bush.