13 judges to hear revised Trump travel ban case

By Published:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A panel of 13 appeals court judges will hear a challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised executive order targeting six predominantly Muslim countries.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says Judge Allyson K. Duncan and Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III will not hear arguments in the case Monday. Wilkinson’s son-in-law is Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall, who’s arguing the case on behalf of Trump.

It was not immediately clear why Duncan isn’t on the panel. Both judges were appointed to the court by Republican presidents.

Of the 13 judges remaining, three are Republican appointees and nine are Democratic appointees. Chief Judge Roger Gregory was given a recess appointment to the court by President Bill Clinton and was reappointed by President George W. Bush.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s