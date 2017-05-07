Dale Earnhardt Jr. stole the show at Talladega

TALLADEGA, AL. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. might be retiring at the end of the season. But the third-generation Nascar superstar has long been a fan favorite.

And he says coming to Talladega is special for him every year because, well one, he’s won a lot here and so has his dad.

Mostly because it’s one of the most exciting races with so many lead changes.

“They come out here to have fun. I think watching a race at Talladega is so different then anywhere else… Because if you go to watch a race at Talladega, your driver can literally possibly take the lead at any time in the race. You can’t say that anywhere else.” Jr. says “With that comes a responsibility as a driver to try to make that happen. Because when you come off of turn 4, you can see a big difference with arms in the air and people excited about what just happened when you take the lead,” says Earndardt.