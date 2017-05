COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Lions came into the game with the Monterrey Steel with a little bit of a chip on their shoulders. After falling to the Jacksonville Sharks twice this season, they had something to prove. And what better place to do it than at home against a team who led in the NAL standings on “total defense.”

The Lions shut down that defense by putting up nearly 50 points. Columbus went on to win 48-18 and improve to a 4-3 record.