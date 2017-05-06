Woman faces murder charges in connection with grandmother’s death

MACON COUNTY, Ala. – A 22-year-old woman is in custody, accused of shooting her 58-year-old grandmother to death Saturday. The shooting happened in Macon County, Ala.

The sheriff’s office says they responded to the call off County Rd. 67. Deputies found Ruth Pierson shot and killed. Deputies believe her granddaughter Stephanie got into a fight with her grandmother as the two were preparing to leave for the funeral of the victim’s boyfriend’s mother.

Stephanie now faces murder charges in connection with her grandmother’s death.