Sunny, pleasant weather sticks around

Sunny and pleasant tomorrow with low humidity. Highs topping out in the upper 70s Sunday afternoon. We’ll then warm up for the work week. Lower 80s Monday afternoon – so right around average for the start of the week. By Tuesday, we’ll be in the mid to upper 80s and by Wednesday – closer to 90°F!

The next shot for showers and even some storms will be Friday. A cold front will move through bringing showers and storm chances later in the day Friday through the early morning on Saturday before clearing out.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

