Spencer High School seeking funds for football team

COLUMBUS, Ga. — One local high school is trying to stir up some excitement, while hoping to give student-athletes the tools they’ll need to succeed.

The Spencer Green Wave football team hopes to raise about $4,000-$5,000 for new football equipment.
The Spencer High School Alumni Association, along with the football team, held its 3rd annual Spring Football Kick off BBQ.

The money raised will help fund summer training programs, and assist in buying much needed new equipment.

Head Football Coach Pierre Coffey sets the goal at about $4,000 to $5,000.

Spencer has placed more than 20 high school football athletes into some of the top colleges across the country and they plan on continuing that trend.

The Head Coach says the new equipment is crucial when it comes to the safety of the players, which is why their urging folks in the community to make a donation.

If you’re interested in making a donation click here.

