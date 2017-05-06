Man robbed trying to help who he thought was stranded driver

LAGRANGE, Ga. – LaGrange Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a middle-aged man at gunpoint Friday. Police say the armed robbery happened just before 4 a.m. at Ragland St. and calumet Center Rd. That’s located near the Shuford Fields Softball Complex.

The 50-year-old victim told police he stopped to help what appeared to be a stranded driver. The victim says a woman was standing beside a black Dodge Charger. As he tried to help her, a man in a black sweatshirt reportedly jumped out of the woods, pointed a black handgun in the victim’s face, then took his money.

The gunman and the woman then drove off. Police say the man stands about 5’8″ or 5’9″. Anyone with information in this case should call LaGrange Police at 706-883-2603.