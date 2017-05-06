Man found dead in West Point Lake, foul play not suspected

By Published:
Troup County officials found a man dead on West Point Lake Saturday.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. – Troup County residents are shocked and concerned, after officials discovered a dead body floating in West Point Lake Saturday afternoon.

Troup County officials are ruling the drowning of a 59-year-old man accidental. Officials tell News 3 crews found the man dead on arrival around 3:30 p.m. He was floating in West Point Lake in Glass Bridge Park. The discovery comes the same day as the River Revival, a popular event centered on that area of the county.

It’s unclear if the man was wearing a life jacket. Officials say it’s also unclear how he got into a deep portion of the lake. But foul play is not suspected. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office will determine if the man’s body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for further analysis.

 

