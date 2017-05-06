Local fraternity gives thousands in scholarship money

COLUMBUS, Ga. — As we approach the summer, thousands of kids across the valley will be graduating from high school and making their transition to college and pursuing a college degree can be very costly.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. held it’s scholarship awards program Saturday, and 20 lucky high school seniors were able to get a head start on college tuition.

Dozens of people packed the Alpha House for the 2017 scholarship awards program.

Cecilio Gill Jr., the Scholarship Chair says the top students in Columbus were rewarded for academic achievements.

$20,000 was raised to lend a helping hand to these young adults before they start college.

City Council member Bruce Huff dropped jewels of knowledge to the kids, reminding them to stay focused in their next journey of life.

Kia Chambers from the Muscogee County School Board was the guest speaker.

She spoke about the importance of higher education and how it will help shape them into the future leaders of tomorrow.

Members from the fraternity say it’s their duty to help and give back to folks in the community, while also lending a helping hand to guide them in this crucial time of their lives.

