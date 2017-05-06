COLUMBUS, Ga. — Hardaway high school and Troup County high school had to play a decisive game three this afternoon to see who would be advancing on in the GHSA 4a state quarterfinals.
And the deciding factor of this game was Hardaway’s bats. The Hawks put up 6 runs in just 4 innings and held onto that lead the entire game.
Hardaway bats their way into the GHSA 4A state quarterfinals
