Area playoff baseball wrap-up: Friday, May 5

COLUMBUS, Ga – Four area teams will face a decisive game three in their state baseball playoff series, three local teams were eliminated and one advances to the state championship series after Friday’s state baseball playoff action.

The Glenwood Gators will face Pike Liberal Arts for the AISA 3A state championship next Wednesday after beating Monroe 5-2 in game three of their semifinal playoff series. The Gators are the defending state champions and will go for their 22nd state championship in program history.

Hardaway and Troup County will play a decisive game three on Saturday in GHSA class 4A after splitting their Friday doubleheader. Hardaway won game one, 4-1. Troup rallied to win game two, 4-2, scoring the game-winning runs in the 7th inning.

In Alabama’s class 7A, Auburn battled back to win game two over McGill-Toolen 9-6, after being shutout in game one 10-0. The Tigers and Jackets will play game three on Saturday at 1 pm EST.

Beauregard split their class 5A doubleheader with Rehobeth in dramatic fashion. The Hornets dropped game one 9-2, only to win game two 27-3. Game three will be at Beauregard at noon EST.

In Georgia’s class 4A, Columbus lost game three to Blessed Trinity 6-1. The Blue Devils are eliminated from the playoffs. Callaway was also eliminated after being swept by Dodge County in 2A, 8-2, and 3-2. And in the GICAA, Calvary Christian was swept by Mount Bethel, 1-0, and 3-2.