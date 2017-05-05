Woman connected to deadly MLK Blvd. hit-and-run wanted by police

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department asks for your help to find a woman wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run accident back in March.

Traffic Division Corporal Rosalyn D. Hall says in a release 19-year-old TyQuandreshia Shambria Williams, also known as “Ty” and “Tyquandresh”, has active warrants for leaving the scene of an accident (felony), obstruction, driving while license suspended, and no proof of insurance.

Williams was previously named as a “person of interest” in the death of Kassandra Hollinghead after Hollinghead was hit several time while crossing MLK Boulevard on May 4.

Another woman, 36-year-old Jovonne Williams, also remains in Muscogee County Jail facing charges connected Hollinghead’s death.

Calls by News 3 to confirm Jovonne Williams and TyQuandreshia Williams are mother and daughter have not been returned.

If anyone has any information for the whereabouts of TyQuandreshia Williams please call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4040 or call 911.