Troup County Correctional Institute to close forcing job cuts, inmate relocation

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Good news and bad news out of Troup County.

A new budget approved Thursday night gives employees a much asked-for raise. Unfortunately, the cost is dozens of job cuts.

Public Services Division Director Dexter Wells confirms to News 3 county commissioners voted to close down the Troup County Correctional Institute effective after the county’s contract with the state runs out June 30. The close means 73 jobs for corrections officers, work release officers, and other prison staff will be eliminated.

Wells says the problems with the prison come to money in more ways than one. Georgia has not changed the per-day payment rate for Troup County to house inmates since 1999. The county receives $20 per day to house state convicts, but Wells says private prisons pay as much as $50 per day.

There are also 300 prisoners in Troup County Correctional Institute at this time. Wells says 250 are state inmates and will be sent back to the state for rehousing once the prison closes. He says the rest are county inmates. The commissioners are working with the sheriff’s office to find alternatives for these inmates’ work release and housing. Nothing has been finalized.

Wells says for right now the focus is to help displaced workers find new jobs. He says a freeze has been put on all county positions and some employees will be moved to neighboring prisons.

The exact date for the closure will be discussed during a meeting with state officials next week.