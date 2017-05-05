Triple A offers tow to go service during Cinco De Mayo weekend

Columbus, GA- Triple A says getting behind the wheel impaired can ruin many lives, including your own.

Tonight is a night that many people will head out to their favorite restaurant to celebrate Cinco De Mayo. W-R-B-L wants you to play it safe.

Everyday, 28 people die in the United States or in an alcohol related vehicle crash and Triple -A is urging everyone to have a plan to get home safely.

That means choosing a designated driver, calling a cab, or staying where you are.

“Since 1988 Triple A and Budweiser with the tow to g program has safely removed 24,000 impaired drivers from the roadway.” Theresa Billeinger Ward- Field Manager Triple-A

Law enforcement, across both Alabama and Georgia, will have extra patrols out tonight making sure you play it safe.

This weekend Triple-A will tow your car home and give you a lift for free!

It starts today and runs through Sunday at 6:00 A.M. If you live in Georgia they’ll take you to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

All you have to do is call 1855-286-9246