Enrichment Services to take calls Friday for bill pay assistance

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local community outreach program is once again offering its services to Muscogee County residents in need of financial help paying bills.

Enrichment Services Program, Inc. will accept appointment calls for its Heating Assistance program for Muscogee County residents Friday starting at 5:00 p.m.

The group says appointments will be taken over the phone and only until the allotted appointments have been made. All applicants will be seen at Enrichment Services Program, Inc. building at 2601 Cross Country Drive Bldg. B and must bring the following:

For all household members that are 18 years old or older: Proof of income for all household members for the past 30 days

Proof of Social Security Numbers for each person in the household

Last/current month’s heating bill for the household

For all household members that are 18 years old or older: Current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status, state issued picture identification (ID) such as: driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.

If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation, the 2017 award letter is required.

If applying for assistance with gas or propane, the current electricity bill is also needed.

All applicants must meet the federal income poverty guidelines. Enrichment Services also warns callers the appointment line may close periodically based on the availability of funds.

To make an appointment, please call this toll free number 706-940-4033.

If you have already received heating assistance from November 2016 to present, you will not be eligible until next federal fiscal year.