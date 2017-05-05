Day 3: Witness testimony phase in 4th Quarter Bar murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three men who prosecutors say were part of a motorcycle gang stand accused in a Columbus man’s murder.

Jurors learned about a fight at the 4th Quarter Bar and Grill that led up to the deadly shooting on October 9, 2015.

Friday marks day 3 of testimony in the murder trial.

An eyewitness, from the “Strikers” bike group who was involved in the fight, took the stand for the prosecution.

Back in 2015 Dominic Mitchell was gunned down at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar and Grill in Columbus.

Now three alleged members of the “Outcast” motorcycle gang are facing a slew of charges.

48- year-old Demark Ponder, 53-year-old Daginald Wheeler, and 36-year-old James Daniels are all facing charges of murder, robbery, aggravated assault, using a gun to commit a crime and three counts of violating the street gang terrorism act.

The witness says he was punched in the face by another biker and then two other men jumped in the fight, taking the witness’ biker vest.

More information was unveiled to the jury today in the form of surveillance video.

Columbus Police Officer, David Stokes was the lead Investigator on the case.

He showed the jury evidence which led to the arrests of the three suspects who are alleged members of the outcast motorcycle gang.

Three different cameras show the bikers pulling up in several motorcycles and SUV’s.

Detective Stokes believes they weren’t there for casual business because he says the bikers approached the sports bar in a quote “tactical style”.

Surveillance videos show the bikers splitting up and walking inside the sports bar from different entrances.

The Detective said each motorcycle caught on camera had a very distinctive look, which helped police track down the suspects for questioning.

The trial will pick up again on Monday at 9 a.m.