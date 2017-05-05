CSU releases statement following new campus carry law

COLUMBUS, Ga, — Columbus State University releases a response to students, faculty, and the community now that Georgia’s much debated campus carry bill is law.

The university says there have not been any official measures to change campus policy at this time. The statement reads:

Columbus State University is committed to providing a safe campus environment for our faculty, staff, students and visitors. As we near the July 1st effective date of this new law, the University System of Georgia office will be issuing implementation guidance to all institutions, including Columbus State University. We will not be making any changes to policies until we receive this final guidance.

Thursday, Governor Nathan Deal officially signed the campus carry proposal, House Bill 280, into law.

House Bill 280 permits licensed handgun owners to concealed carry on campus — with exceptions. Deal vetoed a similar measure in 2016, but he says the limitations in HB 280 won him over.

The new law says gun owners still can’t take their weapons into certain protected areas, such as teachers offices and places where high schoolers take advanced classes on campus.

The Georgia Board of Regents and several campus police departments have been stoutly against the bill before its signing, saying it endangers students and makes it harder for law enforcement to enforce all the policies outlined in the proposal.