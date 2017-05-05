Columbus State University reacts to new campus carry law

COLUMBUS, Ga. — It’s something the Columbus State University students have mixed feelings about, allowing concealed handguns on their campus.

“We kinda regulate guns pretty well, there’as a lot of background checks in order for you to get guns so I’m not to worried about it.” Brandy Covington- Columbus State University Student

Under the bill, guns would still be banned from dorms, fraternity and sorority houses, and buildings used for athletic events.

Guns would also not be allowed in faculty or administrative offices, student hearings, or areas where high school students attend college classes.

“It also leaves a lot open for intruders and people that want to harm you more to bring weapons on and they don’t have to full legally say what they’re going to use it for.” Joshua Neal – Columbus State University Student

Guns would also not be allowed in faculty or administrative offices, student hearings, or areas where high school students attend college classes. Still some students are concerned.

Columbus State University says protecting students, faculty, and visitors is their top priority.

“Our number one commitment is to provide a safe environment for our faculty, staff, students, and visitors. We’re aware of the new law that becomes effective July 1st. We’re waiting for the director for the university system of Georgia on how we’re going to implement that new law.” Greg Hudgison Director of University Relations

It’s a new law students say they are interested in seeing how it will work out.

“Honestly I don’t think it would be that big of a deal. Sometimes I think people will just over think.” Brandy Covington – Columbus State University.

If people with permits violate the law’s exclusions, say by carrying a concealed handgun into a professor’s office or an on-campus child care center, they will be committing a misdemeanor punishable by at $25 fine but no jail time.