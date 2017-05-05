Chilly Winds Today, Weekend Sunshine Returns

Georgia and Alabama are in for an unusually chilly and raw Friday, courtesy of a vigorous storm system affecting the eastern U.S. That system brought rain and wind to Georgia on Thursday, and we find the surface low over Kentucky this morning with the upper cold-core low pivoting through the southern states.

This is likely to be our coolest May 5 in Columbus city history, and has the potential to be one of the coldest May days ever. The record low maximum for May 5 is 66º set in 1987, while the record coolest May day dates back to May 7, 1992 when the high was only 58º. Today’s forecast high is 60º, and it will be accompanied by a stiff westerly wind and cloudy skies with few breaks. Instability showers associated with the cold upper low could develop during the afternoon hours before dissipating in the evening.

Skies will clear as the upper low moves on to the north and east, putting us in an ideal spot for some terrific weather both Saturday and Sunday, featuring sunshine and highs slightly below average. A warming trend will put us back in the 80s by early next week, and we should be free of any storm systems for the next 5 to 7 days.

