AAA offers tow to go service during Cinco De Mayo weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. — AAA says getting behind the wheel impaired can ruin many lives, including your own.

Tonight is a night that many people will head out to their favorite restaurant to celebrate Cinco De Mayo.

Everyday, 28 people die in the United States or in an alcohol related vehicle crash and AAA is urging everyone to have a plan to get home safely.

That means choosing a designated driver, calling a cab, or staying where you are.

“Since 1988 Triple A and Budweiser with the tow to g program has safely removed 24,000 impaired drivers from the roadway.” Theresa Billeinger Ward- Field Manager AAA

Law enforcement, across both Alabama and Georgia, will have extra patrols out tonight making sure you play it safe.

This weekend AAA will tow your car home and give you a lift for free!

It starts today and runs through Sunday at 6:00 A.M. If you live in Georgia they’ll take you to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

All you have to do is call 1855-286-9246.