Will NAFTA doom denim?

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A lot of the national headlines you see everyday may or may not have a direct bearing on you or where you live. But there’s a recurring headline one local company is watching very closely. Columbus’ own Denim North America produces denim fabric. And What President Donald Trump does about NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement will have a direct bearing on their business.

Denim.. a fabric worn by almost everyone in America or the world for that matter. And yet manufacturers of this desirable, durable material are rare in the United States. But you’ll find one in Corporate Ridge Business Park in Columbus. It’s called Denim North America. Monte Galbraith is the President and has been here from the beginning.

“This is really unique Phil. This is one of three remaining denim plants in the U.S. So from an industry 20 years ago that probably had 11 or 12 monster plants, we’re now down to three relatively small plants,” says Monte Galbraith.

This one was built in the late 90s by the Marubeni Corporation out of Japan. It went private in 2002 and was renamed Denim North America. Galbraith says they have the capability of producing about 20 million yards of denim per year. That’s enough to make over 13 million pairs of blue jeans. But keep in mind they don’t make blue jeans. They do denim.

“Most of this fabric is going to be shipped to Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Columbia. So it all will go south of the border,” says Monte Galbraith.

That means their deals are governed by the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA. It was a hot button issue when then presidential candidate Donald Trump was on the campaign trail.

“NAFTA is a disaster. What difference does it make? We will fix NAFTA or we will terminate it and start all over again,” says President Donald Trump.

NAFTA is a free trade agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico that took effect in 1994. After China, Canada is America’s number two trading partner. Mexico comes in a number three. Together they account for right at 30 percent of all US trade. Just last week President Trump announced his intentions to try and renegotiate NAFTA.

“I will hold on the termination. Let’s see if we can make it a fair deal.”

Monte explains how Denim North America operates under the current NAFTA agreement.

“The fabric that we make goes down to another country south of here, assembled into garments, goes down duty free and comes back duty free,” says Monte Galbraith.

Just last week President Trump added a 20 percent tariff to some soft wood products being imported from Canada. What would happen if that kind of tariff were added to Denim products made with US Denim coming back in from Mexico?

“It would probably make the retailers that we work with think twice about sourcing product out of Mexico. They would simply just move all…instead of having 90% of all of their production in China, they’d have 100% of production in China,” says Monte Galbraith.

And Monte says that’s where America really needs to concentrate.

“Our trade deficit with Canada is like this. Our trade deficit with Mexico is like this. Our trade deficit with China is this,” says Monte Galbraith.

Monte has a suggestion for the NAFTA negotiators.

“What I’d like to see them do is, if they’re American-made inputs…in our case fabric… or in an automotive business say brake parts or something like that…if those American inputs go to another country to be assembled, when that piece comes back…that the American components within that product, whatever that is, not get taxed,” says Monte Galbraith.

Walking through the plant, you get to meet some of the 250 people who work here. Monte says his plant has a unique family connection.

“You go into these plants and it was a father and a son and a mother, aunt, uncle, grandparents. And so it’s created a communal kind of feeling that I’m not sure is shared with any other kind of industry. I’m sure there is, but it’s really pretty unique,” says Monte Galbraith.

Monte knows that the welfare of his employees rests with the decisions being made about trade and NAFTA in Washington.

“This is very personal to me, and it’s very personal that we fight and we get this right, because there are a lot of people here who are depending on me to get this right, and I take that very, very seriously,” says Monte Galbraith.