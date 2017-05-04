Whooping Cough outbreak in Chambers County schools

WRBL Staff

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Health says it is investigating six reported cases of Pertussis also known as Whooping Cough at several schools.

They say their biggest concern is that children who have been vaccinated have still contracted the disease.

Immunization staff is collecting samples for testing, contacting parents of children attending schools where exposure occurred, and providing information for school text blasts.

Whooping Cough is a serious, highly-contagious disease, but is mostly preventable with a vaccine.

