Weather delays area playoff baseball games

COLUMBUS, Ga – Rainy weather across Alabama and Georgia forced all of the scheduled high school playoff baseball games featuring local teams to be moved to Friday. Below is the schedule for Friday, May 5.
All times Eastern
GHSA
4A
Columbus vs Blessed Trinity – Game 3 – 5 pm
Hardaway vs Troup – Doubleheader – 5pm
2A
Dodge County vs Callaway – Doubleheader – 4:30 pm
1A
Trion vs Schley County – Doubleheader – 4 pm
GICAA
Mt. Bethel vs Calvary Christian – Doubleheader – 3 pm
AHSAA
7A
Auburn vs McGill-Toolen – Doubleheader – 6 pm
5A
Rhehobeth vs Beauregard – Doubleheader – 5 pm
AISA
Glenwood vs Monroe – Game 3 – 5 pm