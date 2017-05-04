Weather delays area playoff baseball games

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga – Rainy weather across Alabama and Georgia forced all of the scheduled high school playoff baseball games featuring local teams to be moved to Friday. Below is the schedule for Friday, May 5.

All times Eastern

GHSA

4A

Columbus vs Blessed Trinity – Game 3 – 5 pm

Hardaway vs Troup – Doubleheader – 5pm

2A

Dodge County vs Callaway – Doubleheader – 4:30 pm

1A

Trion vs Schley County – Doubleheader – 4 pm

GICAA

Mt. Bethel vs Calvary Christian – Doubleheader – 3 pm

AHSAA

7A

Auburn vs McGill-Toolen – Doubleheader – 6 pm

5A

Rhehobeth vs Beauregard – Doubleheader – 5 pm

AISA

Glenwood vs Monroe – Game 3 – 5 pm

 

