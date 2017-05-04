Testimony continues in 4th Quarter Sports Bar murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three men who prosecutors say were a part of a motorcycle gang stand accused in a Columbus man’s murder.

News 3 was inside the courtroom for day two of testimony in the 4th Quarter Sports Bar and Grill murder trial.

On Thursday tension was at an all-time high as the prosecution and defense went back and forth regarding forensics or the lack of DNA testing that was done back in 2015 at the crime scene.

A Sheriff’s Deputy testified that a nine millimeter pistol, M-4 assault rifle and a rifle mounted laser were all found near the crime scene.

48- year-old Demark Ponder, 53-year-old Daginald Wheeler, and 36-year-old James Daniels are all facing charges of murder, robbery, aggravated assault, using a gun to commit a crime and three counts of violating the street gang terrorism act.

Dr. Sandra Thomas, a forensic pathologist took the stand.

Thomas explained to the jury, the victim, Dominic Mitchell had a slim chance of survival after bullets hit his aorta.

Defense attorney Stacey Jackson argued the victims hands were not tested for gunshot residue.

The defense’s leading argument is that all defendants are not guilty.

Court is expected to pick up again Friday at 9 a.m.