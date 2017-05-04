Phenix City leaders finally weigh in on real estate concerns during special session

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Chris Lammons is the Association Executive for the Phenix City Board of Realtors.

Remember in our last update he mentioned Phenix City’s tap fee rates are way above those charged by bigger cities such as Opelika and Auburn.

In our earlier reports the city had chosen not to comment but tonight that all changed.

“Well you know something…that can’t be the city’s problem,” says Councilman Dr. Johnie C. Robinson, Jr., District 2.

It happened during Thursday’s special session in Phenix City.

This was after Chris Lammons with The Board of Realtors mentioned a decrease in signed building permits.

“Building permits have gone down from 313 in 2011 to 51 last year,” says Lammons.

Lammons says this not only affects the growth of Phenix City but the local real estate industry as well.

“Causes us to lose members, lose realtors, because there’s not enough inventory for everybody to make money,” says Lammons.

He says the ones that are left live in the Phenix City area.

He says they’re passionate about the area and want to help it grow.

City council members say they’re willing to work with the Board of Realtors.

“And I want you guys to know that we’re listening to what you have to say. We’re wanting to do the best that we can to help you,” says Councilmember R.Griff Gordy, At Large.

One solution Lammons suggested was to get rid of the Indemnity Agreement.

Lammons says, the city was requiring that engineers sign this.

How it works, engineers would be held accountable for anything that went wrong in any new subdivision they worked on.

During the special session, council members decided to vote to do away with the agreement.

I’m told the vote is expected to take place this coming Tuesday.

Lammons brought up other suggestions that he believes will help grow Phenix City.

“Lower tap fees and number is..to have some sort of an advisory council,” says Lammons.

He says Phenix City tap fees are four and a half percent.

That’s compared to the average for the area which is one point 25 percent.

For those who don’t know, tap fees are the fees charged to developers and builders when starting new homes.

Tap fees are associated with connecting to sewer and water systems.