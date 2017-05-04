Homeless teen to face rape, kidnapping charges connected to attack at TGI Friday’s

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus teenager will appear in court Friday facing charges connected to a woman’s rape and abduction from the TGI Friday’s on Adams Farm Drive.

The Columbus Police Department says 16-year-old Jaquarius Ellison faces charges as an adult for kidnapping, rape with a gun, street robbery with a gun, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

A police report says the victim was in her car in the restaurant parking lot Saturday around 1:30 a.m. when Ellison allegedly approached her. The teen told the woman he was homeless and asked for money. The victim reports Ellison then jumped into her car and forced her to drive, at gunpoint, to Peachtree Mall.

Police then say when the woman refused to give her car up to Ellison, he raped her at gunpoint. Afterwards, the teen took $4 from the woman’s car and had her drop him at the Chevron Gas Station on Manchester Expressway.

Officers arrested Ellison Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. He will face charges as an adult since under Senate Bill 440, teens can be charged as adults if a weapon is used during an armed robbery.

He will appear in court at 9 a.m. Friday.