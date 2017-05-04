GOP revives struggling health care bill for vote

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — The Republican health care bill has cleared an early House hurdle, and party leaders are pushing the measure toward a climactic final vote they say they will win.

The measure moved forward by 235-192, setting up a roll call on final passage that was expected to be close. A late amendment adding money to help people with serious diseases pay medical costs seemed to win enough support that leaders decided it was time to vote.

Should the measure pass, it’s expected to face major changes in the Senate.

The legislation represents the GOP’s attempt to fulfill their pledge to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law. It would ease that statute’s insurance coverage requirements, cut Medicaid and erase taxes the law imposes on higher-earning people and health industry companies.

Democratic leaders rebuff the health care reform saying republicans up for re-election next year will face public backlash if they approve the measure.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says “Trumpcare” will strip coverage from millions of voters who will hold their Republican leaders responsible.