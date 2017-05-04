Georgia governor says effect of GOP health bill unclear

Related Coverage GOP revives struggling health care bill for vote

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s governor is for now withholding judgment of congressional Republicans’ health care bill as it heads toward a House vote.

Republican Gov. Nathan Deal says Thursday he hasn’t seen a final draft of the proposal.

In March, Deal was concerned a similar bill would “punish” states like Georgia that refused to expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Deal didn’t reiterate his concern on Thursday, saying he was looking forward to seeing the final version. He says complicated legislation won’t “have everything that everybody wants in it.”

The Congressional Budget Office estimated in March the bill would end coverage for 24 million people over a decade. Based on that report, experts estimated 450,000 Georgians would be without private insurance and 300,000 could lose Medicaid coverage.