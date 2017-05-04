Front passes, weekend looking good

A complex frontal system will affect this area through the rest of this day, bringing soaking rain to a broad area with a threat for thunderstorms developing during the afternoon into evening.

The surface low was centered this morning near the Missouri bootheel with mild air surging northward ahead of it and a cold front trailing southward from there through Mississippi into the Gulf of Mexico. The cold front will push east through Alabama while the low tracks toward the Ohio River valley the rest of today into tonight.

General rains have fallen since early morning over the local area, helping to stabilize the atmosphere and for the time being keeping the severe threat well south and outside of our area. As the front moves east, the possibility is there for destabilization to take place as temperatures warm this afternoon, opening the door for a second round of thunderstorms to develop right along the advancing front. There is a marginal risk of some of those afternoon storms reaching severe levels until the front passes by mid-evening.

A blustery, cool day is in store for us on Friday with a small chance of a lingering light rain shower or two, then we should be able to clear out for good in time for Saturday, leaving us with outstanding weather for the entire weekend.

