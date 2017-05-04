Elizabeth White is an energetic, award winning reporter with nearly 20 years of experience covering East Alabama and West Georgia breaking news and events.

She’s a passionate storyteller with deep community and law enforcement connections. She is dedicated to earning and keeping the trust of viewers by delivering accurate, timely information in a compassionate way on a variety of on air and digital platforms.

She graduated from Auburn University. She and her family call Auburn home. Her husband runs a family construction business in East Alabama. They adore their two young children and spoil their dogs, Cole and Bingo.

Elizabeth has won three Georgia Association of Broadcasting Awards. In 2012 she took home “Best News Story” for her coverage of Operation Iron Snare, an effort by The Lee County Sheriff’s Office to arrest parents who had not paid thousands of dollars in child support.

She won a second award in 2012 for her role in The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, an event she co-anchored for 12 years.

Elizabeth also won an award for “Best Sports Special” for covering Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.

Elizabeth recently won a Radio & Television News Director’s Association (RTNDA) Edward R. Murrow Award for “Best Spot News.” That high honor was awarded for her live coverage of Kia coming to West Point, Georgia.

Elizabeth is best known for covering breaking news via Facebook Live, where she brings her viewers into an event as it is happening.