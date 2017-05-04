Columbus Airport launches 2020 campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. — If you fly frequently out of the Columbus Airport you could soon see some changes. The airport has launched Vision 2020, a program focused on improving the airports products and services.

The Columbus Airport says they plan to get rid of the 1980’s interior design and replace it with something up to date.

Changes are coming to the Columbus Airport, some of them you’ll notice even before you even walk inside. Parking improvements with a repaved lot, unattended parking, and a place to pay inside. But that’s not all. The Airport’s Director, Richard Howell says you could see more airlines. All to improve the customer experience.

“With the 2020 initiative we’re actually touching things that the everyday passenger coming into the facility. They’re actually going to see it, they’re going to experience it, and it’s hopefully going to enhance there perception of what’s going on,” says Richard Howell.

And as for those airlines, you could start seeing Jet Blue and United. The airport is looking to start flights to Charlotte and Florida.

Most of those changes are expected to happen in the near future.

The upgrades are expected to cost between $10-12 million. Funding will come from federal and state grants as well as locally collected passenger fees.