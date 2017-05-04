Car break-in investigation leads to APD arresting 4 individuals

AUBURN, Ala. — Four Opelika individuals are behind bars after an investigation into several car break-ins in Auburn.

Auburn police arrested 24-year-old Michelle Nelson, 24-year-old Alexis Herron, 21-year-old Stephen Delaney, and 20-year-old Elijah Beaulieu. All four are charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property 4th degree. Beaulieu has an additional charge of possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

According to a release, the arrests stem from an investigation by Auburn police into reports filed Tuesday, May 2 about several thefts from unlocked vehicles parked at apartment complexes in the East Longleaf Drive area of Auburn.

Further investigation into those incidents resulted in Nelson, Herron, Delaney and Beaulieu being developed as suspects. Three of the suspects were contacted traveling in a vehicle by an officer on South College Street, after receiving a suspicious person call.

Responding officers recovered property, valued at over $200, in the suspect vehicle that was previously stolen from a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu; unlawfully entered while parked at the apartment complex. A subsequent search of the suspect’s residence resulted in the fourth suspect being located and the recovery of ammunition, electronics, purses and U.S. currency reported stolen from other vehicles parked in the area.

All four suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Jail. Nelson, Herron & Delaney are being held on a $4,000, while Beaulieu is being held on a $5,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and addition charges are anticipated.