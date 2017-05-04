Arson investigation underway after house fire on 18th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Fire Department says a house fire on 18th Avenue Wednesday is now being treated as an arson investigation.

Firefighters say the blaze started in the 3600 block around 2:20 p.m. The home was vacant at the time and no one was hurt.

The family that owns the home says they inherited the property after the father living there passed away three years ago. They say no one has been inside since they are working to sell the house.

Jo Kinavey is the daughter of the former homeowner. She says she believes squatters were inside the house at the time of the fire since investigators found beer caps on the floor.

An investigation is ongoing.