Arson investigation underway after house fire on 18th Avenue

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Fire Department says a house fire on 18th Avenue Wednesday is now being treated as an arson investigation.

Firefighters say the blaze started in the 3600 block around 2:20 p.m. The home was vacant at the time and no one was hurt.

The family that owns the home says they inherited the property after the father living there passed away three years ago. They say no one has been inside since they are working to sell the house.

Jo Kinavey is the daughter of the former homeowner. She says she believes squatters were inside the house at the time of the fire since investigators found beer caps on the floor.

An investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s