COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the results from the state soccer playoffs for the week of May 1.

GHSA

4A

Shaw 0, Cartersville 2

Marist 4, Columbus 1

Northside 0, Blessed Trinity 3

1A

Hebron Christian 5, Pacelli 3

Brookstone 1, Wesleyan 6

AHSAA

7A

Prattville 2, Auburn 3

Smiths Station 0, Enterprise 8

6A

Opelika 0, Homewood 3

4A-5A

Eufaula 0, Andalusia 4