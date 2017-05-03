Wild Animal Wednesday: Marmoset

On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday, we are featuring our monkey friend Pip. Marmosets are small monkeys that live in forest canopies  Marmosets have a very distinctive smell, they actually use their scent glands to communicate. This makes it possible to identify themselves to each other. They are also identified as the smallest monkey species in the world.

Schedule A Visit!

If you have a group over 20 people, make sure you schedule your reservations for Wild Animal Safari 2 weeks in advance! Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. We can’t wait to see you!

