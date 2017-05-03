Warm today, cold front and storms tomorrow

Yet another storm system will cross the southern states over the next two days, bringing rain to places that do not need any and severe weather to other areas.

Columbus and vicinity today will see the return of warm air and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico feeding into the developing system to our west. Temperatures will reach well into the 80s for afternoon highs. The surface low moving out of Texas is likely to generate severe storms as far east as Mississippi today and tonight with the region under as high as an enhanced risk for high winds, hail, and tornadoes.

Some uncertainty exists for our area, with models indicating two waves of showers and storms possible; the first one in the morning from the overnight leftovers, then a second round along the storm’s trailing cold front later in the afternoon. However, the system is expected to be weaker and this air less unstable, so this area is under only a marginal risk for anything severe on Thursday. Some thunder can be expected along with substantial rain.

The front should pass Columbus by Thursday evening, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures and gusty northwest winds on Friday with a few lingering showers possible associated with the upper low. Weekend weather will be much improved as we look forward to a sunny stretch with seasonable temperatures into next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast