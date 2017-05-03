W.C. Bradley breaks ground on $52m development

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Bold new plans are coming that could continue redevelopment in the heart of Columbus.

The W.C. Bradley Company is investing millions of dollars into a new river front property.

Wednesday marks the first day of construction for the Rapids at River Front Place, which will be a five story mixed used building located in the heart of Uptown Columbus.

Matt Swift with W.C. Bradley says his company is committed to helping the community grow.

The revitalization wasn’t by chance… Swift says uptown’s vibrant community played a major factor.

226 luxury apartments with more than 15,000 square feet of retail will be uniquely designed to overlook the Chattahoochee River.

We’re told the expected completion date for the project is 2 years away and the rapids will be the first of four planned projects on the river front place.