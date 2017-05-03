TWO ROUNDS: Tracking AM & PM

First Round: There will be two rounds and the focus will be how much moisture will be choked-off from storms across southern Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. At this time we all need to be focused and not complacent during the first or morning round. Entering East Central Alabama around 6/5CT across East Central Alabama through 11am ET all out of Alabama at this time all east of Columbus. This is a broad window and we need to stick with this based on the flippancy of these computer models.

Second Round: As I said previously, The more activity and stronger storms farther south this may benefit us while the front builds into the region with scattered storms early afternoon, then we need to watch a 4/3CT-10:30et only across our Georgia counties before this completely exits the region. The lack of moisture ahead of the cold front, which will impact the entire News 3 viewing area will see less intense activity. If there’s more moisture then all bets off and we’ll likely see more numerous thunderstorms and activity.

Plenty of wrap around moisture Friday. Cloudy cool and scattered light rain, and a cloudy start for the first half of Saturday, then we’ll clear with sunshine for the remainder of the weekend, with fantastic weather conditions.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast