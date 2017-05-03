State Patrol: Bus driver charged after crash

QUITMAN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a south Georgia school bus driver has been charged with cruelty to children after he crashed into a ditch and then continued with his route despite having injured children on board.

Sgt. 1st Class W. Tracy Tabb of the Georgia State Patrol said three elementary school students riding the bus Wednesday in rural Brooks County had bloody noses and injured lips. Thirteen others complained of minor injuries.

The driver, 35-year-old Brian K. Elliot of Quitman, was charged with second-degree cruelty to children, failing to report an accident with injuries and other counts. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

Tabb says Elliot veered off the road into a ditch twice and struck a drainage culvert, but kept driving before he reported the crash at school.