Small plane crashes in town street north of Seattle

MUKILTEO, Wash. (KPTV/AP) — Police say a small plane crashed on a road Tuesday shortly after it took off from Paine Airport north of Seattle.

The Mukilteo Police Department say on Twitter Tuesday afternoon the small plane “was down” at Harbor Point Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway, which is also known as State Route 525.

Plane down no injuries pic.twitter.com/PEYzmooKLk — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017

Police say there are no injuries but several vehicles were damaged. Police photos show at least one SUV with what appears to be fire damage to the engine.

The Paine Airport says on Twitter at about 3:40 p.m. the aircraft departed from one of their runways and then crashed at the end it.

The Snohomish County Public Utility District says crash-related power outages were restored Tuesday afternoon although power was still out at the scene.