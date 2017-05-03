Small plane crashes in town street north of Seattle

By Published: Updated:

MUKILTEO, Wash. (KPTV/AP) — Police say a small plane crashed on a road Tuesday shortly after it took off from Paine Airport north of Seattle.

The Mukilteo Police Department say on Twitter Tuesday afternoon the small plane “was down” at Harbor Point Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway, which is also known as State Route 525.

Police say there are no injuries but several vehicles were damaged. Police photos show at least one SUV with what appears to be fire damage to the engine.

The Paine Airport says on Twitter at about 3:40 p.m. the aircraft departed from one of their runways and then crashed at the end it.

The Snohomish County Public Utility District says crash-related power outages were restored Tuesday afternoon although power was still out at the scene.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s