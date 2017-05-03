Several area teams move state baseball playoff series up due to threat of severe weather

By

COLUMBUS, Ga – The possibility of severe weather on Thursday has resulted in several area teams moving the starts of their playoff baseball series to Wednesday. Below are the scheduled starts for best-of-three series for area teams. The ‘if necessary’ decisive game three in each series is scheduled to be played the day after the opening doubleheaders. Here are complete brackets for Georgia and Alabama

Georgia

5A

Harris County vs Carrollton (5/3 @ 5 pm)

4A

Hardaway vs Troup County (5/4 @5 pm)

Columbus vs Blessed Trinity (5/3 @ 4:30)

Northside vs LaGrange (5/3 5 @ 5 pm)

2A

Dodge County vs Callaway (5/4)

GICAA

1A

Mt. Bethel vs Calvary Christian  (5/5 @ 2 pm)

Alabama

Auburn vs McGill-Toolen (5/5 @ 6 pm)

5A

Rhehobeth vs Beauregard (5/5 @ 5 pm)

AISA

3A

Glenwood vs Monroe (5/3 @ 4:30 pm)

