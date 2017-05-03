Racing fans pour in from all over the country to Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — We are inching closer and closer to the biggest party in Talladega. Race weekend is almost here and fans are already showing up to the Superspeedway in large numbers.

The infield opens up Wednesday.

People are coming from all over the country for the races. Michael O’Brien and his crew came all the way from Oklahoma. He says the 16-hour drive is worth it.

“The question should be, ‘How does other racing experiences compare to Talladega?’,” O’Brien said. “And there is no comparison. We come here for the friends, the parties, and they just happen to give us a race too.”

Gary Curtis from Texas also believes the Talladega experience is one of a kind.

“The racing here is just so phenomenal,” Curtis said. “I mean, your driver can pit 19 times like Dale Jr. did, take off the whole front of the car, and just keep coming back and keep coming back and win the dadgome race.”