Pedestrian hit near intersection of Warm Springs Rd and Crestview Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police confirm a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Crestview Drive.
Details are limited at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police confirm a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Crestview Drive.
Details are limited at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.
Advertisement