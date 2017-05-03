Pedestrian hit near intersection of Warm Springs Rd and Crestview Drive

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police confirm a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Crestview Drive.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s