Outdoor Weekend Events May 5th – 7th

Enjoy live music, food and create your own art at First Friday at the lawn (right beside Chattahoochee Brewing Company) in Phenix City Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. edt.

Run like the Kentucky Derby with three races (each just over a mile long) at Run for the Roses Saturday morning from 7:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. edt at 1200 6th Avenue.

Uptown’s Friday Night Concert Series has moved to Woodruff Park to help kick off RiverFest. Listen to some funk and soul by Peggy Jenkins and the Bizness followed by Departure: The Journey Tribute Band starting at 6:30 p.m. edt in Woodruff Park.

This weekend’s highlighted event is RiverFest..which kicks off the 2017 Whitewater Season in Woodruff Park and along the Riverwalk. Check out the Boyscout Expo, food trucks on Dillingham Bridge and live music at this free, family-friendly festival Friday and Saturday.

Becca Zajac is the Uptown Columbus’ Marketing & Community Relations vice president. She says the event is put on by Uptown Columbus and Columbus, Georgia Whitewater Express.

“It’s not only a kick-off to summer, but it’s a great way to get our community involved in what’s going on in Uptown. We love to keep it free. That’s why throughout the year you pay for other events like Paddle South that we just had or food truck festivals. It allows us to have this great big event like RiverFest that’s free and open to the community,” says Zajac.

Zajac says they expect around the same attendance of last year: between 20,000 and 30,000 people.

The festival starts at 6:00 p.m. Friday with LIVE music, food and beer. Saturday starts with the Boyscout Expo at 10:00 a.m. edt followed by more LIVE music from tribute bands like Jimmy Buffet and Tom Petty as well as DSOS. There will also be local artisans and plenty of kids activities.

The festival is pet and kid friendly.