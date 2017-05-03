LaGrange sweeps Northside, Columbus, Glenwood head to decisive game three’s

COLUMBUS, Ga – A pair of local teams will play decisive game three’s on Thursday after splitting their doubleheaders on Wednesday in the state baseball playoffs. In the Georgia High School Association 4A bracket, Columbus battled back to win game two against Blessed Trinity 2-1. The Blue Devils dropped game one, 8-1. Game three will be at Blessed Trinity at 5 pm.

In the Alabama Independent School Association 3A bracket, the 21-time state champion Glenwood Gators bounced back to win game two 2-1 against Monroe. Glenwood lost game one 7-2. Game three will be on Thursday at Monroe. This is the fourth year in-a-row Glenwood and Monroe have met in the semifinals. The winner has gone on the win the state championship the last three years.

LaGrange swept Northside in the GHSA 4A bracket, 5-3 and 5-2. The Grangers will play the winner of the Stephens County vs Luella matchup in the quarterfinals beginning May 10.

In GHSA 5A, Harris County was swept by Carrollton, 8-3 and 7-0.

Calvary Christian will host Mt. Bethel in a best-of-three series in the GICAA 1A semifinals beginning on Friday at 3 pm. Game three, if necessary will be on Saturday.

In the Alabama High School Athletic Association 7A bracket, Auburn will play at McGill-Toolen in round two beginning at 6 pm EST. In the 5A bracket, Beauregard will host Rhehobeth beginning at 5 pm EST.

Here are the complete brackets for Georgia and Alabama.