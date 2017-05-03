Peachtree Mall murder jury back to deliberations after woman says she was pressured to say guilty

UPDATE:

11:42 A.M. — The jury is back to deliberating after one juror says she was pressured into making her decision.

News 3’s Alex Derencz is in the courtroom and says after the verdicts were read out, one juror came forward to say she felt pressured into her guilty vote. She says she remains conflicted on charges for defendants 24-year-old Tekoa Young and 26-year-old Terrell McFarland.

The judge in the case has sent the jury back to try and get a unanimous vote.

COLUMBUS, Ga — The results are in and a jury finds three defendants guilty on all charges in a man’s 2016 death at Peachtree Mall.

A News 3 reporter in the courtroom Wednesday morning says 19-year-old Xzavaien Jones, his sister 24-year-old Tekoa Young, and 26-year-old Terrell McFarland were found guilty of the following:

Xzavaien Jones:

Felony murder — Guilty

Aggravated assault — Guilty

Malice murder — Guilty

Possession of a firearm during the commission of felony — Guilty

Violation of street gang prevention and terrorism — Guilty

Tekoa Young:

Felony murder — Guilty

Malice murder — Guilty

Aggravated assault — Guilty

Violation of street gang prevention and terrorism — Guilty

Terrell McFarland:

Felony murder — Guilty

Aggravated assault — Guilty

Malice murder — Guilty

Violation of street gang prevention and terrorism — Guilty

Jury deliberations were put on hold several times after one juror was hospitalized Tuesday and the foreperson was replaced Friday after other jurors reported “intimidating behavior”.

As News 3 reported, 24-year-old Anthony Meredith was gunned down outside the food court at Peachtree Mall on March 26, 2016. Surveillance video shows the defendants and Jones, the alleged gunman, fleeing the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.