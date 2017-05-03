GSP: School bus driver didn’t report crash that hurt kids

QUITMAN, Ga. (AP) — State troopers say a south Georgia school bus driver now faces charges after he crashed into a ditch and then continued with his route despite having injured children on board.

The Georgia State Patrol says in a news release three children riding the bus in rural Brooks County had bloody noses and injured lips when they arrived at school Wednesday. Thirteen others complained they were hurt.

The driver, 35-year-old Brian K. Elliot of Quitman, was charged with failing to report an accident with injuries and with leaving the scene of a crash. It is not clear if he has an attorney.

The State Patrol says Elliot veered off the road into a ditch and struck a drainage culvert, but kept driving. Officials say he reported the crash after arriving at school.

