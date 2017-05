COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit arrested a teen on a rape charge.

16-year-old Jaquarius Ellison was arrested Tuesday, May 3 at 1 p.m.

Ellison will be charged as an adult on the following charges:

Rape

Kidnapping

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Ellison will have a Recorder’s Court Hearing Friday, May 5 at 9 a.m.