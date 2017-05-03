Columbus Police Officers highlighted for outstanding achievements

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Wednesday our men and women in blue are being highlighted for the contributions they’ve made to our local police department.

The Columbus Police Department held their annual Employee Recognition Ceremony to highlight several officers for their outstanding achievements.

Police Chief Ricky Boren was one of the officers presented with the years of service award from Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

Boren has been a part of the Police Department for 45 years.

During the recognition four pastors from the Columbus area were highlighted for their commitment to the Police Department and the community.

Officers were recognized for a wide range of achievements including: years of service, safe driving, and other accolades.

The Command Staff of the Columbus Police Department has selected Corporal Robert Nicholas as the officer of the year for 2017 and they made the decision based on his numerous accolades.